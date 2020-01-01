'Don't show up at the stadium' - Eintracht Frankfurt warns fans they could lose points

With the Bundesliga set to resume on May 16, Fredi Bobic had a warning for Eintracht Frankfurt's fans.

sporting director Fredi Bobic warned his team's fans not to show up when games resume – or they will cost their side points.

It was announced this week the Bundesliga would restart its season behind closed doors on May 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who are 12th in the table, will be back in action at home to on May 16.

But Bobic urged fans to avoid gathering outside the stadium, or their team will be punished.

"We talked a lot with our own fans at Frankfurt and said, 'Listen guys, don't show up at the stadium. If you show up at the stadium, we will lose this game because the rules are very strict.' If they show up, the result goes to the away team," he told ESPN.

"[The fans] are smart, though. They've followed the rules in the last weeks, they've done a lot for the community, especially for the elders. So we are confident, we are in good communication with the fan groups and the signal from the fans is very positive that they won't show up at the stadium.

"That's the right thing to do. It's not allowed. We've re-opened a lot of things, but that's not allowed, big groups. Don't show up at the stadium, it makes no sense."

Eintracht Frankfurt are just six points clear of , who sit in the relegation play-off spot.

They had lost three consecutive Bundesliga games before the season was suspended in March.

Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins said it will be strange for clubs to conclude the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign without fans in the stadium.

While his team are rooted to the bottom of the league table with 16 points after 25 games, Collins is happy just to be back on the pitch again.

"I am happy with the decision made. Everybody has been waiting for this moment, and now it has been made," he told ESPN.

"I am really happy that I will be able to get back on the field again, and I am really really excited about it and can't wait to get started.

"It will be a little bit weird playing without fans, but we have to do what we have to do.

"What is important at the moment right now is to finish the season, and hopefully our fans will still cheer us watching on TV.

"At the moment, the safety and the health of our fans and people all over the world is very important, so it is safer for them to be at home right now.

"And when it is time for them to come back to watch football again, we will all be happy to see them in the stadium again. But for now we have to do what we have to do, playing indoors without fans, just playing and keeping safe."