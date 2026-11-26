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Dominik Szoboszlai has opened up on the immense pride he felt after leading Liverpool out as captain for the first time during their dominant Champions League victory on Wednesday. The Hungarian midfielder played a pivotal role as the Reds secured a 3-0 win away at Club Brugge to bolster their European campaign.

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A landmark night for the Hungarian

With regular skipper Virgil van Dijk named among the substitutes, the responsibility of the armband fell to Szoboszlai. It was a historic occasion for the former RB Leipzig man, who became the 118th player to captain the Anfield giants. He follows in the footsteps of Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas, who have also stepped up to lead the side during the current campaign. His performance on the pitch matched the significance of the role, as he provided the assist for Alexander Isak’s opening goal and contributed a vital defensive block to preserve a clean sheet just before the interval.

Reflecting on the achievement of leading the team, Szoboszlai expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "It's already a privilege to play for this club," he told TNT Sports, as quoted by Liverpool Echo. "Another privilege to wear number eight. But to captain the team for the first time - from the start - is another history. Very proud moment."

Executing the tactical blueprint

Liverpool kept their red-hot form rolling with a ruthless 3-0 victory in Belgium, backing up their emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United in style. The Reds made light work of their trip to Bruges, leaning on a calculated tactical blueprint specifically designed to pull apart the hosts' defensive setup. Dominik Szoboszlai credited that meticulous preparation for the comfortable win, revealing the squad simply carried their winning formula over from the United clash.

"We just kept on going what we we have done against United. We had a clear plan. We knew they were going to come one-v-one so we were like 'don't take any risks at the back and just try to go behind them,'" the midfielder said.

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Szoboszlai hails speed despite 'slippery' spell

Liverpool’s game plan hinged on unleashing the blistering pace of their frontline to catch the opposition off guard, and the approach paid dividends early on. Reflecting on how the Reds executed their tactical blueprint, Dominik Szoboszlai was quick to credit the speed of his attacking teammates for stretching the pitch. "We know with Victor [Munoz] and Bradley [Barcola] we have quite fast players up front," the midfielder explained. "We managed to play them out quite well."

However, Szoboszlai admitted it was not all smooth sailing after a commanding opening spell, acknowledging that the shifting rhythm of the contest eventually forced Liverpool onto the back foot. Breaking down the flow of the match, he added: "The first 30-35 minutes we had an amazing game and then a little bit it became slippery and we went a little bit deeper."

Looking ahead to the derby

Attention now turns back to domestic matters and one of the most anticipated fixtures on the calendar. Liverpool are set to visit Goodison Park on Sunday for the Merseyside derby against Everton. When reminded of the upcoming clash with their local rivals, Szoboszlai’s response was short and full of intent. "Yeah. Can't wait!" he exclaimed.