Djite returns to Adelaide United

The Reds legend is back at the club where he won the A-League double

Despite announcing his playing retirement in April, Bruce Djite has sealed his return to Adelaide United with the club unveiling the former striker as their new Director of Football.

Djite made 158 appearances for the Reds as a player and remains their all-time top scorer.

While deciding to hang up the boots, Djite has remained heavily involved with football as a pundit on Fox Sports and a member of Professional Footballers Executive Committee.

Following Aurelio Vidmar's departure from the role in February, United have turned to their former star player as their next Director of Football.

“Returning to Adelaide United is a great honour for me," Djite said.

"I have created the best memories of my life in the great state of South Australia.

"Now I have come back to give my blood, sweat, and tears to the club in a new capacity, a new chapter in my career. I am very proud to be appointed the Director of Football for this club, which means so much to me.

"This position bestows a great amount of responsibility on me and I look forward to doing what I have always done: putting my head down, and working hard and diligently to achieve the club's goals.

Article continues below

"I thank the club for all the trust they have given me and I look forward to getting to work."

It's set to be a busy off-season for the Reds with new coach Gertjan Verbeek expected to touch down in Adelaide later this month.

Former Adelaide United shot-stopper Eugene Galekovic has also recently returned to the Reds as their new goalkeeping coach after he played his final season with Melbourne City.