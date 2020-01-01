Dimitris Dimitriou: Meitei prayed that TRAU FC should lose when I was in charge

Secretary Phulen Meitei has refuted every allegation and said that the coach was sacked for his 'misconduct'; Nandakumar Singh to take over...

Controversy rocked Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC after head coach Dimitris Dimitriou was unceremoniously shown the door even after he catapulted the debutantes from the last position to the third in the league table, courtesy of a four-match winning streak.

They were soaring high on the pitch and this decision has baffled the TRAU faithful. Dimitriou is yet to lose a match and has got the better of local-rivals NEROCA, heavyweights and even churned a fighting victory over Aizawl in their last match.

But on Sunday morning, the club announced on social media that they have parted ways with the Greek coach and even hinted at match-fixing.

When Goal contacted the tactician not only refuted all allegations but also brought some serious charges against general secretary Phulen Meitei.

"He (Meitei) thinks that he is the coach. He was the reason I left the first time even after working for a month. Then he wanted to arrange friendlies just to show off and was signing players (according to his wish). I stopped him and one day because of his ego he asked me to leave. After 59 days the players, some executive members, and the fans brought me back. He did not want me back. I spent 10 days in and he never contacted me. For his ego, he was praying that we lose. But our hard work with my players paid off.

"All of a sudden two weeks ago he was forcing me to sign a new contract, decreasing my salary and a clause that he should (have the authority) to pick the 18 and 11. I did not agree. It hurt him and started to cause problems in my daily work. He went on to sack my assistant for no reason. He sacked the fitness trainer lying that he was engaged with another club. He even sacked my goalkeeper coach. Players did not get salaries. Last Saturday (after the win over Aizawl) people showed their love to me and he could not take it. Also, the mentioning of my name for the success of the team made him suffer.

"He found a way to accuse me. During the last few days, he was sending people from his office and they were taking video of my training sessions to be used by the local coaches he would be using (after sacking me). He made the announcement on Facebook on his own without informing the other members of the committee of the club. My salary was agreed to be paid by a sponsor that I know personally. How can Phulen sack me if he is not paying me? Everybody knows that his dream is to be the coach," told Dimitriou to Goal.

On the other hand, Meitei laughed off the charges that were brought against him by the sacked coach.

"Let him say anything. He is saying this because he is sacked. If you are an employer and you sack an employee he will bring various allegations against you. It happens. Let me clarify that it is the decision of the club. I cannot sack even a player without the ratification of the executive committee, let alone the coach. He has been sacked because of his indiscipline and misconduct. It is not about fixing," clarified the official.

It must be mentioned that Meitei chose not to elaborate on what he meant by 'indiscipline and misconduct' but informed that, current technical director and coach who led them to second-division triumph, Nandakumar Singh will take over as the new head coach.

It now remains to be seen whether Singh can replicate the success of Dimitriou.