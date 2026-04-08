Diego Simeone hailed his side’s disciplined, collective display after Atlético Madrid secured a 2-0 first-leg win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Simeone said: “We defended in a very organised manner and worked well as a unit to prevent the opposition from imposing their powerful attack, which we know so well. This team has won 22 of their last 23 matches and scored in every one of them, so organised defence was our top priority.”

“Apart from the opening 15 minutes, when we carved out two or three promising chances, we couldn’t create as many openings as we would have liked,” he acknowledged. “Their high press denied us time and space to play.”

He continued: “Then came the moment we were looking for; Julián Álvarez made an excellent run. I was far from the play, but his superb control of the ball allowed him to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper. After that, the foul was clear, VAR intervened, and the referee showed the red card. From there, Julián finished brilliantly.”

On the second half, Simeone noted, “After the break, the visitors switched to counter-attacks instead of their customary structured play. As time passed, they tried to pull one back, throwing on more forwards.”

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“We spent most of the game protecting a 1–0 lead, then a 2–0 advantage, yet we could not find that third goal that would have killed the contest,” he explained. “That final blow is never simple when the margin is slim and the stakes are high.”

Simeone then looked ahead: “The opposition kept their cool and secured a good result on home soil. We know what awaits us next Tuesday; it will be huge, but we are ready.” In essence, the Atlético boss acknowledged that his side had to defend deeper and absorb pressure in the second half, while also creating chances to kill the game. He praised Barcelona’s resilience yet made clear that his own players remain focused and fully prepared for the return leg in Madrid. With the tie still in the balance, Simeone’s post-match analysis underlines the fine line between success and failure in big European nights. His side will now regroup, review the 2–1 scoreline, and seek to turn temporary frustration into motivation when the teams meet again on Tuesday.