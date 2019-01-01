'Did I say I was going there?' - Rapinoe bemused by Barcelona and Real Madrid links after rumors spread like 'wildfire'

The U.S. national team winger says she remains open to any and all offers following a series of reports linking her to Spain

Megan Rapinoe says she is open to any and all offers after rumors linking the U.S. national team to and recently spread like "wildfire".

Rumors linking the World Cup winner with a move to began when Rapinoe spoke of her admiration for Barcelona, calling the club "number one in my heart" while admitting that she would be open to finishing her illustrious career in Spain.

Barcelona board member Maria Teixidor responded by stating that the club is open to a move for the American but must be cautious about spending money as women's football continues to grow in Spain.

Soon after, reports surfaced linking the winger to Golden Ball winner to Real Madrid, with the club looking to make a splash for its new women's team by adding its first Galactica.

Having followed the rumors, the Seattle Reign star says she was amazed how a seemingly innocent comment spiralled into something more, but she did admit that she is open to offers from Spain should they surface.

"I was like, 'What did I say?' I don't remember saying that, but who knows because sometimes I say stuff," Rapinoe said after the U.S. topped 2-0 in a friendly.

"I was like 'Did I say I was going there?'. I just thought I was open to all offers as always. I'll entertain anything that has dollar signs next to it.

"It is interesting though. It's cool to see all of these teams jumping in and seeing that interest, if there is interest, to see it from foreign teams about players.

"Hopefully, that becomes more normal, with interest in players coming over to our league and vice-versa. It's going to be hard to lure us away from the travelling circus that we all partake in."

Rapinoe admitted that even her own parents were excited about the prospect of moving to Barcelona after they caught on to the reports surrounding the winger's future.

"My mom and dad were already like, 'Here we are over wine living out our pipe dream in Barcelona for a year', and I was like 'What? What are we talking about?'.

"But I don't know. It might be nice, that two-bedroom apartment."

Rapinoe has been with Reign FC since 2013, having previously played for and Sydney FC in between a number of domestic stints.

The 34-year-old is currently with the U.S. women's national team for a set of friendlies to celebrate their World Cup triumph as Rapinoe and co. will face South Korea once again on Sunday in Chicago.