Diangana scores as Ajayi’s West Brom defeat Cardiff City

The 21-year-old contributed a goal plus an assist as the Baggies caged the Bluebirds to lead the Championship table

West Bromwich Albion defeated 4-2 on Saturday with Grady Diangana bagging a goal and an assist.

The six-goal thriller at the Hawthorns saw Matheus Pereira put the Baggies ahead after 20 minutes as he drove home a first-time effort after exchanging a one-two with Diangana.

The Congolese doubled the lead three minutes before half-time after firing low into the bottom corner from long range.

Charlie Austin made it three in the 51st minute before the Bluebirds tried to launch a comeback courtesy of Danny Ward’s brace.

However, Romaine Sawyers finish in added time secured victory as the Baggies took maximum points in the meeting between the two sides since 2014.

Diangana was replaced by Kyle Edwards in the 51st minute, while ’s Semi Ajayi was on parade from start to finish.

international Ahmed Hegazi was not considered for selection by Slaven Bilic as lead the Championship table after 11 games.

After the international break, Bilic and his men travel to the Riverside Stadium for their clash with .