Habib Diallo’s second-half effort hands Metz a draw at Strasbourg
Habib Diallo was on target as Metz and Strasbourg play out a 1-1 draw in their opening Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.
Adrien Thomasson ensured the home side head into the break on top through his 21st-minute effort.
However, Diallo restored parity for the visitors in the 47th minute, courtesy of an assist from compatriot Opa Nguette.
Both sides then probed each other for the winner but it wasn’t to be as the game ended in a share of the spoils.
Senegalese trio of Diallo, Nguette and Ibrahima Niane featured for Metz, as did Ivory Coast’s Digbo Maiga, Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu and Algeria’s Alexandre Oukidja and Farid Boulaya.
Ivory Coast international Lamine Kone was the only African to feature for Strasbourg on Sunday evening.
Metz will be counting on their numerous African stars when they take on AS Monaco on August 17.