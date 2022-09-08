'We deserve this' - Robertson admits Liverpool need to 'wake up' from Champions League nightmare at Napoli

Andrew Robertson admits that Liverpool need to “wake up” after enduring a Champions League nightmare at Napoli that delivered a humbling 4-1 defeat.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds, who have made a slow start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, struggled to contain lively Italian foes during their opening European fixture of the new campaign. Defensive frailties were ruthlessly exposed, with there an acceptance in the Anfield camp that collective standards need to improve quickly.

WHAT THEY SAID: Robertson told reporters when reflecting on a miserable evening in Naples: “We deserve this result. The way we were wide open they found so many spaces. It felt like they had an extra man. You have to be ready to fight. We weren’t close enough to our mate. We have to wake up, and quickly because we can’t perform like that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool never got going at Napoli and found themselves three goals down by half-time, with Luis Diaz grabbing what proved to be a consolation effort early in the second half.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his side now need to reinvent themselves after becoming accustomed to challenging for major honours at home and abroad in recent times.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have conceded the first goal in five games in all competitions this season, the joint-most of any Premier League side along with Southampton.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds, who were beaten Champions League finalists in 2021-22, will be back in domestic action on Saturday when playing host to Wolves.