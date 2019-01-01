Derby drink-drive duo Lawrence & Bennett spared jail as they get two-year driving ban

Following an incident that saw club captain Richard Keogh ruled out for the rest of the season, the two Rams players have avoided prison

stars Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been sentenced to 180 hours of community service and been banned from driving for two years after pleading guilty for drink-driving.

The pair were arrested in Allestree on Tuesday, September 24, at the scene of a crash and admitted guilt over charges of driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for an accident.

On Tuesday, they were disqualified from driving for two years, given a 12-month community order each, instructed to carry out 180 hours of community service and instructed to pay £85 and £90 in a victim surcharge.

“You are extremely fortunate to be here today,” sentencing, district judge Jonathan Taaffee said. “You had been drinking and have been involved in a road traffic collision that could have led to death. You are both intelligent and talented young men who have brought shame upon yourselves, your family, your profession and your club.”

The incident itself saw a Range Rover and a Mercedes collide on the A6, with police images showing the wreck of a vehicle having collided with a lamppost.

Derby captain Richard Keogh will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury as a result of the incident.

The Rams are currently conducting an internal investigation into the goings on that evening but were swift to release a statement condemning the actions of “a small group of players”.

It read: “The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night. They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

“As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

“The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

“We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

“Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.”

Since the incident, Derby, who face a trip to Charlton at the weekend, have played three Championship matches, winning two and drawing the other.