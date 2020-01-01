Derby day special on African Football HQ

The Old Firm, Merseyside Derby and Milan Derby are all in focus on this week’s AFHQ

It’s a derby day special on the African Football HQ podcast this week, as Malek Shafei and Ed Dove look ahead to a weekend full of massive clashes between old rivals.

There’s African interest in all of these three encounters, with Mohamed Salah and Alex Iwobi likely to be going head to head in the Merseyside Derby, while Achraf Hakimi will get a taste of his first Milan Derby, and ’s Leon Balogun could be in contention to feature in the Old Firm derby.

There will be no return, however, for his Super Eagles compatriot Joe Aribo, who remains injured, while Bongani Zungu remains in quarantine following his signing from , and will not feature.

As well as looking ahead to this match, Dove recaps the African contribution to the Old Firm derby over the years, stretching all the way back to -born Johnny Hubbard in the 1950s.

Since then, there have been major contributions from the likes of trio Efe Ambrose, Victor Wanyama and Bobo Balde, while Madjid Bougherra was a sulky presence in the heart of the defence.

For the Merseyside Derby, we look ahead to the contribution made by Salah in this clash between old rivals and , and also give praise where it’s due for Iwobi, who has shown signs that he’s turning things round at Goodison Park.

In , Internazionale and ’s credentials will be tested when they go toe to toe.

Hakimi has hit the ground running since signing for the Nerazzurri, while in Frack Kessie and Ismael Bennacer, Milan have African interest of their own.

To celebrate the Milan derby, Dove and Shafei have put together their dream African Milan five-a-side teams, including stars past and present who have turned out for either of the two Lombardy heavyweights.

Check out their teams in the pod—and on Twitter—and let us know which of the two sides you think would win in a head-to-head showdown.

Finally, we also look ahead to two blockbuster clashes in Africa this weekend, as Al-Ahly face and SC face in the Caf semi-finals.