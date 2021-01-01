Deportivo Cali vs Tolima: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

Cali are on the verge of elimination after suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat in the opening leg

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Deportivo Cali vs Tolima

Deportivo Cali enjoyed a strong Apertura season, losing only three of their 18 games to take third place in the table.

That ensured them preferential seeding for the quarter-final stage, although Tolima promised to be a tricky tie nevertheless.

Tolima were in brilliant form at the start of the campaign, before collapsing around the midway stage.

Los Pijaos won just once in their last seven games, although their early-season record meant they managed to reach the play-offs.

And they had a surprise in store for Cali, thrashing the visitors 3-0 in the first leg of the quarters to place one foot in the last four.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 1 6pm/9pm (0) Deportivo Cali vs Tolima (3) Fanatiz

What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 1 4pm/7pm (2) Millonarios vs America de Cali (1) Fanatiz May 2 11am/2pm (1) Santa Fe vs Junior (3) Fanatiz May 2 1:30pm/4:30pm (0) Atletico Nacional vs La Equidad (1) Fanatiz

