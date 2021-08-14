Dennis joins Utaka, Odemwingie & Ighalo in exclusive Premier League ranks with Watford debut goal

It took the Nigeria international just 10 minutes into his debut appearance to open his goal account for the Hornets

Emmanuel Dennis became the fourth Nigerian player to score on his Premier League debut after he opened the scoring against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 23-year-old joined his compatriots Oghenekaro Etebo and William Troost-Ekong in making their debuts in the English top-flight at Vicarage Road and he instantly made a statement in front of goal.

Dennis gave the hosts an early lead with his strike in the 10th minute and he later contributed to their second goal with an assist.

He laid the assist for Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr to double their lead at Vicarage Road, just three minutes before the break.

His goal puts him alongside John Utaka, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo as Nigerian players who scored on their maiden outing in the Premier League.