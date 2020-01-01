Dennis and Diatta’s Club Brugge crash out of Champions League after Lazio draw

Failure to defeat Simone Inzaghi's men at the Stadio Olimpico meant Philippe Clement's Blue-Black have been sent packing from the competition

have been knocked out of the 2020-21 following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with .

Heading into Group F’s last game, Philippe Clement’s men were ranked third on the log – needing a win to scale through.

Against the Eagles, the Belgians who played a man less for most of the game following the dismissal of Eduard Sobol in the first-half showed character, yet they could not progress past the group phase.

Lazio took the lead in the 12th minute after Joaquin Correa scored from close range after goalkeeper Simon Mignolet parried Luis Alberto’s strike into his path.

Brugge equalised three minutes later courtesy of Ruud Vormer who punished goalkeeper Pepe Reina for fumbling a tame short from Noa Lang.

In a goal-laden first-half, Ciro Immobile put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute – converting from the penalty spot following Clinton Mata’s awkward challenge on Immobile inside the goal area.

Things got worse for the visitors in the 39th minute after Sobol was given his marching orders by the referee for a second bookable offence.

The Belgian top-flight outfit came out stronger in the second half but they could not find their bearings in the final third.

Nonetheless, the moment of redemption came in the 76th minute as Hans Vanaken headed Vormer’s cross past Reina.

Despite a late rally from Clement’s team in search of the winner, the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note which saw them crash out of the championship early, although their consolation will be a place in the .

Cote d'Ivoire midfielder Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro played for 15 minutes after replacing Luis Alberto in the 75th minute, while 's Sofian Kiyine was an unused substitute.

For Club Brugge, Cote d’Ivoire’s Odilon Kossounou was on parade from start to finish while Angola’s Mata and ’s Krepin Diatta came off for Ignace Van Der Brempt and David Okereke respectively with six minutes left to play as ’s Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute.

Unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, Brugge travel to the Bosuilstadion for Sunday’s clash with Royal Antwerp.