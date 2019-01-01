Demolition derby? Stop Rashford & Man City could rout United with back-to-basics approach

The champions' suspect defence will be severely tested by the in-form forward but Pep Guardiola's attackers were back to their best at Burnley

There has been a sense inside that little has gone right for them this season.

There have been long-term injuries to key players, borderline VAR decisions going against them and some off-field issues disrupting the harmony of a tight-knit dressing room.

It’s all combined to leave them third in the Premier League table, 11 points behind runaway leaders after 15 games, prompting some pundits and journalists to openly wonder whether we're seeing the beginning of the end of Pep Guardiola's reign at the Etihad.

However, at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, City routed 4-1 with the kind of dazzling football that characterised the past two, title-winning seasons.

The joy – and indeed relief – was visible in the players' faces afterwards, as they emerged from the Lancashire club’s utilitarian dressing room and on to the team coach.

It may seem strange to say it, given the contrasting circumstances, but this latest win was celebrated with more gusto than the narrow 1-0 triumph at Turf Moor seven months ago that put City back ahead of Liverpool in an epic title race.

In a way, it was just as vital a victory, coming as it did after the depressing 2-2 draw at Newcastle.

On that occasion, the City squad were subdued as they departed St James' Park, with only Kyle Walker remaining defiant, the full-back calling on his colleagues to fight until the end to hold on to their title.

The performance at Burnley was, therefore, the perfect response to that rallying cry. It felt like a turning point, too.

City partied in the dressing room afterwards, with the players, coaches and backroom staff all gathering for a photograph to commemorate the return of their very best form.

Due to City's injury issues this season, Guardiola has had to get even more creative in his attempts to break down opponents that Walker argued after the Newcastle draw have begun to work out how to play against the previously all-conquering champions.

Consequently, the manner of the victory at Burnley was more important than the three points.

City dominated from start to finish, with 76 per cent possession and 17 shots, of which eight were on target.

It was the welcome return of the kind of ridiculous numbers we have come to associate with Guardiola’s side, the thrilling product of the Catalan going back to his tried-and-trusted formula for systematically tearing apart inferior opposition.

The former and boss opted for a more typical front three, with two attacking midfielders behind and a holding midfielder shielding the back four.

It was a show of confidence in struggling striker Gabriel Jesus and the Brazilian responded with a dynamic performance, pulling the Burnley centre-backs all over Turf Moor and capping his night with two spectacularly-taken goals.

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva stretched the home side by holding their wide positions, while Kevin De Bruyne was back to his unstoppable best as he transitioned from defence to attack with speed and accuracy.

With David Silva floating between the lines and the full-backs, Walker and Angelino, pushing forward in support, it was a classic City approach – and, as a result, performance.

While neighbours produced arguably their best display of the season so far to defeat Jose Mourinho's 24 hours later, City's showing should frighten Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going into Saturday's derby.

Indeed, the only disappointment at Burnley was the inability to keep a clean sheet for an eighth successive match.

A recalled Nicolas Otamendi and central defensive partner Fernandinho stood up well to the aerial threat of Chris Wood and substitute Ashley Barnes, restricting the home side to half-chances.

But the defence switched off from a throw-in in the dying minutes and the ball fell to Robbie Brady to sweep home a late consolation.

It was one of only two shots on target and underlined the perception that City are prone to giving up massive chances, given Newcastle scored twice against them at the weekend from just three shots.

While it didn’t take the gloss off a fine all-round display, it did raise further concerns over a defence that will have to deal with an in-form Marcus Rashford on Saturday.

The international has 12 goals in his last 13 games for club and country and has netted nine times in the Premier League alone.

City will believe that they can contain Rashford, though, particularly after Otamendi produced arguably his best individual performance of the season on Tuesday.

What's more, the title holders will be confident of cutting out Rashford's supply line.

Rodri was commanding and clever at Burnley, showing just why City decided to spend a club record £62.5million ($82m) to sign him from .

It was a timely, morale-boosting performance from the Spaniard, who should now be looking forward to dealing with the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard.

United, of course, won't take the game to City this weekend. They are a side best suited to counter-attacking and they will attempt to exploit Rashford's pace on the break.

However, City got back on track by going back to basics at Burnley on Tuesday night. The defence may still be in need of repair but, if they can put the brakes on Rashford, we could be in for a demolition derby.