Delort at the double as Montpellier edge Strasbourg in seven-goal thriller

The Algeria star scored two goals in the first 45 minutes as the hosts edged Thierry Laurey's side in a thrilling seven-goal contest

Andy Delort scored a brace as pipped to a 4-3 victory in Sunday’s encounter.

Delort found the back of the net twice in the first-half as the hosts grabbed their first win at the Stade de la Mosson since September 20.

The 29-year-old striker doubled Montpellier's lead five minutes after Pedro Mendes opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

The lead, however, was short-lived as Strasbourg earned two quick penalties within four minutes with Kenny Lala making it 2-1 before 's Habib Diallo drew both teams level in the 26th minute.

Delort restored Montpellier's lead in the 31st minute, with his sixth goal of the season but Ludovic Ajorque pegged the visitors back just on the stroke of half-time.

After the restart, the international assisted Gaetan Laborde to score the match-winning goal in the 68th minute.

Delort played the entire duration while 's Keagan Dolly was later introduced in the 82nd minute for Florent Mollet.

Bafana Bafana star Lebo Mothiba did not make the trip to Montpellier as he continues from a knee injury while 's Ambroise Oyongo, 's Alexander Djiku and Senegal's Bingourou Kamara are also on the sidelines.

Montpellier climbed to fourth in the Ligue 1 table with 20 points after 11 games while Strasbourg remain unmoved in the 19th spot after suffering their ninth loss of the season, with six points from the same number of matches.

Delort will hope to inspire La Paillade to victory when they host league leaders in their next Ligue 1 fixture on December 5.