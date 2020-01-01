Dele to compete in coronavirus charity Fortnite tournament in first public appearance since robbery

The Spurs midfielder - who suffered a break-in at his house last week - will compete for $1 million to be donated to the fight against Covid-19

and star Dele Alli has been confirmed as a contestant in the Games Without Borders charity series, in his first public appearance since suffering a violent robbery at his home.

Dele will play the video game Fortnite as part of the series which is aiming to raise millions of dollars for the fight against coronavirus, with Spurs team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters also set to take part in the tournament on Thursday night.

They will pair up to take on 50 of the world's best Fortnite-playing duos with up to $1 million on the line for the victors, with all prize money to be donated to the Covid-19 treatment charity of their choice.

The tournament, which commences at 6pm UK time, will see the footballers take on professional gamers as they attempt to show their skills which may well have been honed in the weeks spent stuck at home amid coronavirus lockdown, and fans will be able to watch online in multiple languages on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Huya.

For Dele, it is his first public engagement since suffering a robbery at knifepoint in his own home last week.

Dele suffered minor injuries in the incident, which is said to have occurred just after midnight last Wednesday, with police confirming that the footballer suffered a "minor facial injury after being assaulted" by two men.

Dele confirmed the incident with a post on Twitter, saying that he was doing fine, although he called the experience "horrible."

"Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support," the England international said.

He will be able to take his mind off the attack with the tournament, part of the Games Without Borders series which has helped raise $6.5m for coronavirus charities so far, well on its way to a stated target of $10m.

Among the charities helped so far by the competition are UNICEF, International Medical Corps, GAVI The Vaccine Alliance, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and Direct Relief. The broadcast will also include fundraising links and details allowing those watching to make donations to their chosen charities.