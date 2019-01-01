Degenek impressing after making midfield switch

The Australian defender is playing higher up the pitch and continues to win over his new club's fans

A mid-season move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal has seen Socceroos defender Milos Degenek trade the back four for midfield of late and the Aussie has continued to shine.

Generally used as a centre-back, the 24-year-old has started Al-Hilal's past three games as a defensive midfielder and certainly hasn't looked out of place.

Degenek's most recent outing against Wahda on Saturday morning (AEDT) saw him pick up an assist and complete more tackles than anyone else as Al-Hilal drew 1-1.

During the week, the Socceroo was also used in midfield against Al-Ain in the Asian and finished the 1-0 win having made more passes than any other player while also completing a game-high 12 recoveries.

Though cementing himself as a defender over the past few years, Degenek isn't a complete stranger to midfield having been deployed there in the 2015/16 season with German club 1860 Munich.

Degenek's return to midfield hasn't stopped his fine start to life with Al-Hilal, who are yet to lose a game with the Aussie and are unbeaten across their past 16 matches.

The Socceroo has also embraced life in creating a Twitter account to engage with the club's many fans on social media, while standing up to Al-Ittihad fans during a recent derby.

Milos Degenek is a different class. Love Him. pic.twitter.com/6rQ3r8LbsT — Veloso 🇪🇸🇺🇾 (@Mata8HD) February 21, 2019

While some questioned his decision to swap Europe for the Middle East, Degenek seems to be answering his critics on and off the pitch - adding some positional versatility while he's at it.