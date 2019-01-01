Degenek defends bold club move

The Australian defender hinted there were some mysterious reasons for the move

After a fairytale season with boyhood club Red Star Belgrade, Milos Degenek made the bold decision to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal this month in a $4.9 million transfer.

The Socceroos defender took time out from his duties at the 2019 Asian Cup to seal the surprise move with some fans critical of his decision to leave Serbia for the Middle East.

Degenek however defended the difficult decision to leave Red Star and revealed there were factors at play no one will ever know about.

"It's not easy at all because it's a club that I love the most in the world and it's a club that one day I'll go back to for sure," Degenek said.

"It was in my hands, I had the right idea and I could have made the decision either to stay or leave.

"There's a few things that no one knows and no one will know what happened, why I left and why I decided to move on.

"People say that I've left a UEFA Champions League team but Red Star hasn't played Champions League for 26 years.

"This is the first time they've played it in 26 years. Who's to guarantee that Red Star's going to play Champions League next year?"

The 24 year old has started every game for the Socceroos so far at the Asian Cup ahead of a quarter-final showdown against the UAE.