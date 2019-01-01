Live Scores
Degenek completes move to Saudi giants Al Hilal

The green and gold defender has confirmed the switch from his Serbian club

Socceroos defender Milos Degenek has joined Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal on a three-and-half year deal.

The 24-year-old has moved to the Middle Eastern powerhouse after spending half a season at Serbia's Red Star Belgrade, where he impressed in the European Champions League playing against Liverpool, PSG and Napoli.

It was reported earlier this month that Al Hilal were keen to activate Degenek's release clause of €3 million (AU$4.9 million) and offer a contract with 'far better financial terms' than his current deal.

"I'm very happy and very honoured to be part of a big club," Degenek said in a video posted on social media by Al Hilal.

"The biggest club in Asia - I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans, meeting all my teammates."

The Croatian-born centre-back is currently with the Australian national team at the Asian Cup - starting both of their group games against Jordan and Palestine.

His new club Al Hilal are the reigning Saudi Professional League champion and have won a record 15 titles in their 61-year existence.

Degenek's new teammates include former Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis, ex-Watford attacker Andre Carrillo and Spanish centre forward Jonathan Soriano.

He will join up with his new club four days after Australia finishes up at the Asian Cup.

