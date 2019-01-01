Debuting Pozuelo dazzles as Toronto FC crush NYCFC

The Spanish midfielder provided two goals and an assist in his first MLS appearance

Alejandro Pozuelo proved to be worth the wait for .

Making his first appearance, the Spanish midfielder provided two goals and an assist, leading the way as Toronto FC battered 4-0 at BMO Field.

The match was the midfielder's first with the club having recently joined from Belgian side for a transfer fee rising as high as $11 million (£9m).

Tasked with replacing Sebastian Giovinco, who left the club this winter, Pozuelo wasted little time in making his mark for the Canadian club.

It began with a 29th-minute assist, as the former , and midfielder found Jozy Altidore to open the scoring for the hosts.