De Gea & Rashford pay tribute to 'legend' Solskjaer as Man Utd players react to manager's firing

David de Gea has labelled Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a "legend" while insisting that the departing Manchester United boss "always gave everything" during his three-year reign.

United are on the lookout for their fifth manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 after taking the decision to part ways with Solskjaer on Sunday.

A heavy defeat at Watford sealed the Norwegian's fate, but De Gea has insisted that his status as one of the club's greats remains intact.

What's been said?

The Spanish goalkeeper has written on Twitter: "You always gave everything and everyone knows you are a legend at Man Utd."

You always gave everything and everyone knows you are a legend at @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lXtb5MR7bc — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) November 21, 2021

Club captain Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford joined De Gea in paying tribute to Solskjaer.

Club legend ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dhef4U0T2A — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 21, 2021

Defender Maguire, who was the manager's most expensive signing at £80 million ($108m) from Leicester City in 2019, said on social media: "You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football.

"Huge respect and forever grateful. Thank you for everything boss. Legend."

You signed me for the best club in the world and gave me the biggest honour in football. Huge respect and forever grateful.



Thankyou for everything boss.



Legend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/coBoYmEvFv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) November 21, 2021

De Gea's reaction to Watford loss

De Gea may have sent a heartfelt message to Solskjaer upon his exit, but he was scathing in his assessment of United's 4-1 loss to Watford.

The 31-year-old admitted that the team "didn't know what to do" in and out of possession at Vicarage Road, adding fuel to suggestions that Solskjaer was out of his depth when it came to the tactical side of management.

"It was embarrassing, the way we played today," De Gea said to BBC Sport.

Article continues below

"I have been in difficult moments with this club but we are in a difficult situation - we don't know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It's a horrible moment.

"It's easy to say the manager and staff but the ones who are on the pitch are the players and they're the ones who have to score goals and fight on the pitch."

Further reading