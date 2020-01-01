De Gea facing fitness check after coming off injured in Man Utd's win at Southampton

Dean Henderson was subbed on to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils at St Mary's

David de Gea is an injury worry for , with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting the goalkeeper will be assessed by the club’s medical team after coming off injured against .

The international did not come out for the second half - being replaced by Dean Henderson - after appearing to damage his knee when beaten for a second time at St Mary’s on Sunday.

De Gea dived to his right in a bid to keep out James Ward-Prowse’s free kick, but failed to make the save and collided with the post.

Henderson was seen going through a rigorous warm-up at half-time, and was subbed on for his Premier League debut for the club.

Following the game, Solskjaer spoke to Sky Sports about De Gea’s injury and said he is unsure if he will be fit to face in the UEFA on Wednesday evening.

"Let's have a little check on him (David de Gea),” Solskjaer said . “Hopefully he can be okay for Wednesday but I'm not sure.”

While United trailed 2-0 at the break, they produced a thrilling fightback and thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes and brace from Edinson Cavani were able to secure a 3-2 win.

United dominated after the interval, meaning Henderson’s Premier League bow for the club was not overly taxing, but Solskjaer felt the 23-year-old was polished in what he did.

“Dean played well though,” the Norwegian said. "He's a keeper who has been used to being vocal. He wants to organise the team.

“He had a couple of tidy saves to make. He was safe with his hands. After the first half, we played well again.”

If De Gea is ruled out of the PSG game, it will hand Henderson a major stage to operate on.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co. are likely to provide a stern test of United’s defensive resolve, particularly as PSG trail the Red Devils by three points in Champions League Group G.

A commanding performance from Henderson could make him difficult to dislodge - with a rapid turnaround of games on the horizon.

Following PSG’s visit to Old Trafford, the Red Devils take on West Ham, , , , and before Christmas.