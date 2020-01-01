De Bruyne, Salah, Hazard? Reece James makes transfer pick when it comes to Chelsea returns

The Blues defender would favour the Manchester City midfielder over the Liverpool forward and would “love” to have the Real Madrid playmaker back

If Reece James were to be left in charge of ’s transfer policy then he would prefer to bring Kevin De Bruyne back to the club over Mohamed Salah, with Eden Hazard another familiar face that he would “love” to see at Stamford Bridge again.

The Blues have allowed plenty of talent to slip their net in recent times.

De Bruyne and Salah have gone on to become Premier League superstars at and respectively having been denied regular opportunities to prove their worth in west London.

James feels the playmaker would offer to the most to Chelsea if there was a chance of securing his signature again, with the Blues full-back telling Bleacher Report: “I'd probably have De Bruyne.

“Both are great at their position. There's no major reason for De Bruyne over Salah. Just like his style of play.”

Pressed on who he would make his dream signing if one player could be snapped up, James added: “Eden Hazard. I just loved the way he played. I still love him. He'll go down as one of Chelsea's best players ever.”

Hazard left Chelsea for in the summer of 2019.

He has been charged with the task of following in some illustrious footsteps at Santiago Bernabeu, with the Blancos still in need of someone to fill a Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped void.

James admits that the Portuguese, along with talisman Lionel Messi, are the players he would most like to work alongside.

Pressed for his pick of the superstar pair, the 20-year-old said: “For me, I go Ronaldo. Growing up I've always liked the way he's done things.”

James is currently working on enhancing his own reputation, having enjoyed a breakthrough season at Chelsea in 2019-20 alongside a number of fellow academy graduates.

He believes a defensive berth is his for the taking, but previously shone when used in a midfield role during a productive loan spell at Athletic.

“I played half and half last season while on loan,” he said. “Right-back is my main position, but if I'm needed somewhere else, I would do it.”

James is being tipped to enjoy a long career at Chelsea, while also forcing his way into contention for senior England recognition, with there no reason to consider moves elsewhere.

He is, however, happy to reveal that a switch to could appeal to him at some stage in the future.

“I'll never say never,” James said. “MLS is a great league and other players have gone later in their career.”