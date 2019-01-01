Davies not keen on the permanent Brisbane Roar coaching job

The interim boss has decided that the main gig on a long-term basis is not for him

Brisbane Roar caretaker Darren Davies has admitted he does not want the senior coaching role on a full-time basis despite the team's heroic 2-1 win over Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Despite being a goal down and losing two defenders - Jack Hingert and Luke Devere - to injury, the Roar fought back to record a famous win through goals from Tobias Mikkelsen and Dylan Wenzel-Halls - who struck the winner in stoppage time.

Davies, who stepped in to fill the breach after John Aloisi's resignation in late December, said he won't be throwing his name into the ring for the full-time job, but his experiences in the hot seat have made him believe he can lead a club in the future.

"I won't be putting my hand up for the job at this moment in time," Davies said post-match.

"Over the course of the last number of weeks it's given me a belief, an appetite and a passion that I know that I can do it and I will do it at some point but, as I say, maybe the timing is not right for me at the moment.

"I will help the club to find a coach, whoever they want to do it. I will lead the club and players until I'm told otherwise."

The Roar's win over Sydney FC was their first three-point haul since victory against Melbourne City in November - and was achieved with veteran Matt McKay deputising at centre-half and 16-year-old schoolboy Izaack Powell making his debut.

Davies explained his pride in the team's performance after a horrific season has season has seen the team only pick up two wins in 18 matches.

"That playing group have been through a lot," he said.

"Their backs were against the wall tonight ... to a man, outstanding. Nobody can ever question what that group will give."