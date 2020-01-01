Moyes targets reinforcements but won't discuss reunion with Chelsea midfielder Barkley

The Scottish boss is keen to bolster his ranks but would not be drawn on speculation regarding one of his former players

David Moyes admitted he would be interested in any player he believes could improve West Ham, though he stopped short of confirming reported interest in Ross Barkley.

international Barkley has been linked with a January loan move to the Hammers, who missed out on Gedson Fernandes after he joined rivals Tottenham on Wednesday.

Midfield is an area of need for West Ham given Jack Wilshere continues to be beset by injury problems and Barkley is thought to be of interest to Moyes.

Former boss Moyes handed a 17-year-old Barkley his Premier League debut back in 2011 and was asked about the two linking up again at London Stadium.

"One thing I won't do is not talk about players at other clubs," Moyes said at a news conference.

"Anything which we think will improve our side I will be interested to bring in."

Barkley played 27 times in the Premier League for last season under Maurizio Sarri but has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since Frank Lampard's arrival.

He started Lampard's first Premier League game in charge, a 4-0 loss to in August, but has made only five further starts in the top flight.

A foot injury suffered in October kept Barkley out for nearly two months, while the midfielder was also criticised by Lampard after two videos emerged - one of him arguing with a taxi driver in and another of him dancing topless in a Dubai nightclub.

On the field, Barkley scored four goals in six appearances for England in qualifiers.

On the prospect of signing British players, Moyes added: "It's not easy to get British players.

"[It is] maybe easier to get a Premier League player or from abroad but still trying to get the right ones in is important.

"We are working on two or three things at the moment, but we are not close to anything."

One deal West Ham have managed to get over the line is the signing of Darren Randolph, the goalkeeper returning for a second spell in London after making the switch from .

Randolph may get a chance to represent his new club on Saturday, when the Hammers host Moyes' old club at the London Stadium.