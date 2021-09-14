Danjuma scores first Champions League goal for Villarreal against Atalanta
Arnaut Danjuma scored his first Champions League goal for Villarreal in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta at the Estadio de la Ceramica.
With scores tied 1-1 versus the Italian topflight outfit, the Nigeria prospect who joined the Yellow Submarine from English Championship side Bournemouth was introduced for Senegal international Boulaye Dia in the 61st minute.
Twelve minutes later, he justified his inclusion by putting Unai Emery’s men ahead after pouncing upon Gerard Moreno’s through ball to fire past goalkeeper Juan Musso in an emphatic fashion.
That wouldn’t be enough for the hosts to secure victory, though, as Atalanta were eventually pegged back on a goal from Robin Gosens in the 83rd minute that ensured the fixtured ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.
The goal is Danjuma’s second in the tournament after scoring for Club Brugge in a 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid in October 2018.
More to follow...