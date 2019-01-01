Daniel Arzani faces battle to nail down Celtic first team position

The green and gold talent will have to battle hard to get regular first team football

Socceroos prodigy Daniel Arzani has had his path to 's first team clouded by the emergence of options in his favoured position.

As the 20-year-old completed his recent rehabilitation from a serious knee injury, it looked as if he was going to be second option to play on the left wing - with first choice Scott Sinclair failing to own the position.

But just as the good news came through about Arzani's selection in the Bhoys' Champions League squad, two young Scottish attackers have taken their chance to impress manager Neil Lennon.

Twenty-year-old winger Mikey Johnston scored the opener, an absolute cracking goal from long range, in Celtic's 3-1 win over FK Sarajevo in the first leg of their first round playoff last week.

And on the weekend, Lewis Morgan, 22, took his chance on the flanks to be named man-of-the-match in the Hoops' 0-0 friendly draw against side Stade Rennais.

With Arzani not featuring in the squad for either match, the ex-Melbourne City talent now faces a battle to work his way into the squad after the aforementioned teammates excelled in wide areas.

However, there should be no doubting the resilience of Arzani, who has completed his recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in an impressive nine-month period - despite only being 19 when the process began.

Arzani suffered the knee injury when on his Celtic first team debut in November 2018 - while the club was managed by Brendan Rodgers - but now Lennon is in charge, and the Northern Irish manager has been positive about the Australian's importance to the squad.

"I’ve talked a little bit with the new gaffer and, as everyone knows, he’s really passionate about Celtic," Arzani said last month.

"For me, Neil Lennon is always asking about my rehab and my fitness.

"The gaffer telling you he wants you back, that’s great to know that he’s keen to get me back in the team."

Arzani will be available for the second leg of Celtic's playoff against Sarajevo at Parkhead on Thursday (AEST), but it remains to be seen if he features in a Lennon squad for the first time.

The Scottish Premiership begins for Celtic on August 3 with a home fixture against .