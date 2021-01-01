Dajome’s brace powers Vancouver Whitecaps past Wanyama’s CF Montreal

The Kenya international played from start to finish, albeit, could not rescue Wilfried Nancy’s men from their first defeat of the season

CF Montreal suffered their first defeat of the season after bowing 2-0 to Vancouver Whitecaps in Saturday’s Major League Soccer encounter played at the Rio Tinto Stadium.

Second-half goals from Cristian Dajome were all the Blue and White needed to ease past Wilfried Nancy’s side – a result which helped Marc Dos Santos’ men banish memories of their 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

The first chance of the game fell to the visiting side in the 29th minute, as Bjorn Johnsen had an open net to aim, however, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made a brave save to deny the Norwegian star from wreaking havoc.

In a game where chances were few, both teams went into the half-time break with scores still goalless.

Coming into the second half, Whitecaps improved on their performance and they took the lead in the 55th minute.

Dajome and Lucas Cavallini played a fine one-two on the break, leading to Dajome being fouled in the box by Canada international Kamal Miller.

The Colombian stepped up to take the ensuing kick which he fired past goalkeeper Clement Diop.

That effort woke the visitors from their slumber, albeit, they were unable to level matters as Crepeau made a series of fine saves.

19 minutes to full time, the hosts doubled their advantage through Dajome who headed home a cross from Deiber Caicedo.

That effort killed the ambition of Nancy’s men who had hoped for an equaliser.

In the 89th minute, Montreal pulled a goal back thanks to Finland international Lassi Lappalainen, but referee Rosendo Mendoza disqualified that goal as Erik Hurtado had handled the ball during the build-up.

Article continues below

Alongside Wanyama, Ugandan defender Mustafa Kizza and Senegal’s Diop were in action from start to finish for Montreal, but Egypt’s Ahmed Hamdy came in for Aljaz Struna in the 67th minute.

On the other hand, Ghana’s Leonard Owusu came in for Caio Alexandre with ten minutes left to play, but Nigeria's David Egbo and Angola's Bruno Gaspar were not considered for selection.

Montreal would be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to Inter Miami on May 13, while Vancouver Whitecaps are guests of Minnesota United.