Dabda assists, Simpore scores as Dinamo-BSUPC thrash Zorka-BSU to gain first leg advantage

The Burkina Faso forward was in a fine form to help Maleyew Yury's claim a triumph over their visitors in Wednesday's encounter

Claudia Dabda provided an assist and Salimata Simpore was on target for Dinamo-BSUPC as they gained a first-leg advantage in the Belarusian Women's Cup semi-final after defeating Zorka-BSU 6-0 on Wednesday.

The defender and Burkina Faso striker have continued to impress since joining the Belarusian club during the winter transfer window this year.

Going into the contest, Simpore contributed an assist in Dinamo's 5-0 thrashing of Neman to maintain their lead at the top last Friday.

Again at home, Dinamo maintained their fantastic form as Hanna Pilipenko opened the scoring through an assist from Anastasia Shlapakova in the 14th minute at the Dynama-Juni Stadium.

In the 31st minute, Anastasiya Linnik teed up Simpore to double the lead before Karina Olkhovik netted the third four minutes later and also set up Shlapakova for the fourth six minutes from half time.

After the restart, Linnik grabbed a fifth of the match off an assist from Vita Nikolaenko in the 59th minute before Dabda teed up Krystsina Tikhavodava to seal the victory nine minutes from time.

Simpore's goal was her seventh in seven games for Dinamo and the Burkina Faso star, who lasted for 71 minutes.

Cameroon's Dabda was also involved from the start to the finish but 's Bambanani Mbane was not involved in the encounter.

A draw in the second leg away on July 8 will be enough for Yury's ladies to advance to the semi-finals for the first time in their debut season.