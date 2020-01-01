CSKA Moscow's Onguene wins Russian Superliga Goal of the Week award

The Cameroonian's strike against Yenisey has been adjudged the best goal in the Russian top-flight

international Gabrielle Onguene has been awarded the Russian Superliga Goal of the Week prize.

One of Onguene's brace against Yenisey was named the best goal of the second round of matches in the league competition.

The 31-year-old scored the opener in 's 3-0 win at Yenisey on August 8 and her effort has been voted as the best of nine goals of the week.

Onguene brilliantly dribbled past two defenders after getting a fine long pass inside the area before firing the visitors ahead in the 31st minute at Futbol-arena Enisey - the strike which was shortlisted for voting.

After the first half opener, the Indomitable Lionesses forward bagged her first brace of the season when she struck in the 77th minute of the encounter to ensure back-to-back triumph for her team.

Onguene garnered 286 votes which accounted for 70.97 percent of the poll, to beat closet challenger Chertanovo's Victoria Dubova's effort against with 16.38 per cent.

They were followed by Krasnodar's Polina Organova's strike before Lokomotiv's Marina Fedorova and Yana Sheina's efforts.

Her equaliser in CSKA's 2-1 comeback win was voted the second-best goal of the first round behind winner Angri Gabriel, who netted the opener for ZFK Zenit Saint Petersburg a week ago.

Onguene, who has now scored three goals in two matches for CSKA, will set her sights on maintaining her good form when they host Krasnodar in a bid for three wins in a row on Tuesday.