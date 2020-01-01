Crystal Palace’ Zaha surpasses personal record with strike against Leicester City

The Ivory Coast international outshined his previous form for the Eagles in their the victory over the Foxes

forward Wilfried Zaha scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season against on Monday, already surpassing his tally for the entirety of the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old was afforded his 14th league appearance this campaign and 200th start since teaming up with the Eagles.

The fleet-footed forward made a significant contribution for Roy Hodgson’s men to help them avoid a defeat at Selhurst Park.

More teams

The international gave his side the lead after international Kelechi Iheanacho missed a glorious chance to open the scoring for Leicester from the penalty spot.

Zaha volleyed the ball into the back of the net past hapless goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after receiving a fine assist from Andros Townsend.

The forward, thus, surpassed his last season’s performances for the Eagles, where he managed four goals in 38 Premier League appearances.

8 - Wilfried Zaha has scored eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances this season, twice as many as he netted in 2019-20 (4 in 38 apps). Glad. pic.twitter.com/XdQVHi6pzR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

Zaha remains an influential figure for Crystal Palace and has helped the club avoid relegation on a number of times with his eye-catching displays.

The forward’s consistent form for Palace has seen him linked to a number of Premier League clubs but the Eagles have managed to hold on to him.

The draw moved Crystal Palace to the 13th spot on the Premier League table with 19 points from 16 games.

Zaha will hope to continue his impressive performances and help Palace end their winless run when they take on on January 2.

Article continues below

The forward is also a key member of Ivory Coast and has made 18 appearances for the West African country since his debut in 2017.

He has been playing a significant role in his side’s quest to qualify for the 2022 in .