Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Eagles will be hoping to avoid the same sort of start that they experienced last season when they get the new campaign under way

Crystal Palace's Premier League fixtures for the 2019-20 season have been released and Roy Hodgson's side will be eager to get off on the right foot.

A formidable finish in the last campaign ensured they concluded the season in 12th place and they will have their sights set on breaking into the top half this year.

The Eagles host Everton in their first game of the season, followed by an away clash against newly promoted Sheffield United in gameweek two.

A trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United is scheduled for gameweek three, with Aston Villa and Tottenham completing the first five fixtures.

Palace lock horns with West Ham on October 5 and a difficult period awaits after that, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool waiting in the subsequent weeks.

Crystal Palace's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Crystal Palace Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
17/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
24/08/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
31/08/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
14/09/2019 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
21/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
28/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City
05/10/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
19/10/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
26/10/2019 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
02/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
09/11/2019 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
23/11/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
30/11/2019 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
04/12/2019 20:00 Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
07/12/2019 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace
14/12/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
21/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
26/12/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
28/12/2019 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
01/01/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Crystal Palace
11/01/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
18/01/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
22/01/2020 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
01/02/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
08/02/2020 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
22/02/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
29/02/2020 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
07/03/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford
14/03/2020 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
21/03/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
04/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
11/04/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
18/04/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
25/04/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
02/05/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
09/05/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
17/05/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

