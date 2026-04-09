Crystal Palace player ratings vs Fiorentina: Jean-Philippe Mateta stars as ruthless Eagles dismantle the Viola

Crystal Palace produced one of their most polished European performances to date, systematically breaking down a Fiorentina side that struggled to cope with the Eagles' verticality and physical presence. The match swung decisively in the first half-hour when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a 24th-minute penalty, a goal that served as the catalyst for a dominant display. Palace's 3-4-2-1 system squeezed the life out of the Italians, limiting the visitors to a meagre 0.51 Expected Goals (xG) despite the Viola enjoying a slight majority of possession.

The intensity did not wane after the break, as Oliver Glasner’s men maintained a compact defensive block while remaining lethal on the counter-attack. Tyrick Mitchell doubled the lead shortly after the first, capitalising on Mateta's playmaking, before Ismaila Sarr added the gloss in stoppage time. With 16 total shots and a commanding five air challenges won, Palace looked every bit the superior side, moving into a strong position within the Conference League standings and leaving Fiorentina reeling from a listless attacking output.

Goalkeeper & defence

Dean Henderson - 7/10

A largely quiet night for the captain, but he handled everything with supreme composure. Henderson made two saves to preserve his clean sheet and was vital in the build-up phase, ensuring Palace bypassed the initial Fiorentina press. His communication helped maintain a defensive line that registered 31 clearances.

Maxence Lacroix - 8/10

The Frenchman was an absolute wall in the heart of the back three. His recovery pace was essential in nullifying the threat of Gudmundsson, and he played a key role in the team's 11 interceptions. Lacroix's ability to step into midfield with the ball added a layer of tactical complexity Fiorentina couldn't solve.

Justine Canvot - 7/10

A steady and disciplined performance from the youngster. He didn't overcomplicate his play, focusing on positional awareness and protecting the central zone. He complemented Lacroix well, sticking to his defensive duties with minimal fuss.

Chris Richards - 6/10

The most tested of the back three, Richards stood his ground well for the most part. He did pick up a yellow card in the 76th minute for a tactical foul, which was necessary to stop a rare Viola break. He was substituted shortly after to avoid any risk of a second booking.

Daniel Munoz - 7/10

His work rate on the right flank was relentless. Munoz provided the width that stretched the Fiorentina 4-3-3, forcing Gosens into a defensive role rather than an attacking one. His overlap play was a constant thorn in the visitors' side.

Tyrick Mitchell - 8/10

Mitchell was arguably the standout performer in the defensive unit. Not only did he remain disciplined against Harrison, but he popped up in the 32nd minute to score a vital goal that put Palace in total control. A perfectly timed run and finish from the wing-back.

Midfield

Adam Wharton - 8/10

A masterclass in deep-lying playmaking. Wharton’s spatial awareness allowed him to dictate the tempo of the game, completing the majority of his passes and constantly finding the front three. He was replaced in the dying seconds after a shift that proved why he is the heartbeat of this team.

Daichi Kamada - 8/10

Kamada’s intelligence in the half-spaces was a joy to watch. He balanced his defensive responsibilities with attacking flair, capped off by a pinpoint assist for Sarr's late goal in the 91st minute. His tactical flexibility allowed Palace to transition from a 5-4-1 out of possession to a 3-4-3 in an instant.

Attack

Evan Guessand - 6/10

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his movement off the ball created significant gaps for Mateta to exploit. Guessand worked hard to harass the Fiorentina backline before being replaced by Yeremy Pino in the 66th minute as Glasner sought fresh energy.

Ismaila Sarr - 8/10

Sarr was a constant threat with his raw pace and directness. He consistently beat Dodo for speed and eventually got the goal his performance deserved in stoppage time, finishing clinically after being played through by Kamada. A performance of high technical quality.

Jean-Philippe Mateta - 9/10

The undisputed Man of the Match. Mateta was unplayable, combining brute strength with delicate link-up play. He dispatched his penalty with clinical precision in the 24th minute and provided the assist for Mitchell just eight minutes later. Palace's 3.45 xG was largely a result of his dominance in the final third.

Substitutes & manager

Yeremy Pino (66') - 6/10

Introduced to find the third goal, Pino looked lively and maintained the pressure on a tiring Italian defence. He offered more width on the left side during the final quarter of the match.

Jefferson Lerma (84') - N/A

Brought on late to shore up the midfield and see out the result.

Will Hughes (90+4') - N/A

A very late cameo to eat up the clock.

Brennan Johnson (90+4') - N/A

Came on in the final seconds of injury time.

Oliver Glasner - 9/10

Glasner won the tactical battle before a ball was even kicked. His decision to stick with the 3-4-2-1 completely nullified Vanoli's 4-3-3. The way he has coached this team to be so efficient without needing the lion's share of possession is a testament to his elite tactical management.