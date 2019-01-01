Crystal Palace expect goals and assists from Zaha – Hodgson

The 26-year-old is yet to open his goal account for the Eagles this season but the English tactician is confident the winger will find his rhythm

manager Roy Hodgson has admitted the club expects more from Wilfried Zaha.

The 26-year-old failed to secure a move away from ‎Selhurst Park in the summer despite reportedly handing in a transfer request, with and reportedly showing interest in securing his signature.

Zaha has consistently played a key role for Palace over the past few seasons, helping them to remain in the Premier League.

In the 2019-20 season, the international scored 10 goals amid other dazzling displays but he is yet to open his account or provide an assist during this term.

However, Hodgson is confident his star forward will return to his best and help his side, who suffered a heavy defeat to Hotspur last weekend.

"Very few people in our teams have scored goals, we've only scored three so it is quite easy to remember who the goalscorers were,” Hodgson said, as per Sky Sports.

"As for assists it is only three possible assists, so it is probably a little unkind to start saying, "You are not assisting enough or scoring enough".

"I would say that we expect a lot more from Wilf in terms of assists and goals and I think that we are going to get it."

Hodgson has praised the attitude of the Ivory Coast international since his failed summer transfer move but insisted the club needs him.

"His attitude in training and the way he has approached the games, especially the last three games, he has been very good after he came over the initial disappointment that he didn't get his way in the transfer window,” Hodgson continued.

"Once he got over that and came to terms with the fact, now he has got to buckle down, for his club and his team-mates, manager, coaching staff and for himself, I think he has been very good.

"I have actually been very pleased with him in the last three games, but I can't deny the fact he hasn't had an assist or a goal."

Zaha will hope to make a key impact when Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their Premier League game on Sunday.