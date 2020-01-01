Crystal Palace declare Schlupp fit for Premier League return ahead of Manchester United showdown

The Eagles will have the Ghana international among their options to choose from for the matchweek 36 tie at Selhurst Park

international Jeffrey Schlupp is in line to make a return to Premier League action when take on on Thursday.

The midfielder is yet to see game time upon football's return after the coronavirus suspension, having picked up an injury in training ahead of the season resumption in June.

He sustained an injury in December and made a return just in time for the re-start, but another setback ahead of the club's comeback fixture against Bournemouth sent him to the treatment room again.

Earlier reports were that the German-born had been completely ruled out of action until next season.

"The doctors and medical people are wary, once again, having been out of football for a long time, how many minutes he [Schlupp] could safely play," Hodgson said in his pre-match conference on Wednesday, as reported by his club's official website.

"But it’s very good to have him available at least and he himself feels good and would be very happy to play the number of minutes I feel I could give him."

With three more matches to end their season, Palace currently are 14th on the league table while United are fifth with an ambition of finishing among the top four to clinch a spot.

"We’ve got another team of great quality coming to Selhurst. We are aware that a similar performance [as in the recent 3-2 loss to ] will be required to get the result," Hodgson added.

“It was a very good game from our side against a top team and I would consider ourselves unfortunate not to come away with a result.

“We are aware nothing less than a performance of that level will be good enough if we are to get something from the game.”

Schlupp has made 14 league appearances for Palace so far this season, starting nine matches, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The 27-year-old joined the Eagles in 2017 from , whom he helped win the league in 2015-16.

His last outing for Palace in the English top-flight came in a 0-0 draw with in December last year.