Crystal Palace can score without Zaha, says Hodgson

The Eagles’ boss has dismissed the idea that his team rely too heavily on the Cote d’Ivoire star for goals following Monday’s defeat to Burnley

Manager Roy Hodgson has talked down suggestions that are too dependent on Wilfried Zaha after Monday’s 1-0 loss to .

The former winger, who has scored five league goals in eight appearances this term for the Eagles, was ruled out of the game after testing positive for coronavirus.

In his absence, goalscoring responsibilities fell on the shoulders on loanee Michy Batshuayi, however, they left Turf Moor on a losing note following Chris Wood’s first-half strike.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the 73-year-old was questioned on his level of worry for their lack of goals in the wake of the Cote d’Ivoire international’s imposed absence, but he was quick to put that to bed.

"We've scored 12 which is more than we've had in previous years after nine games," the former , Milan and West Bromwich Albion told media as reported by club website.

"I've had two years of listening to people tell us we don't score enough goals and we don't have enough goal-scorers. There are goals in the team, we do have players who can score and who will score.

"There are 29 games to go and the goals will come and will come from lots of different sources, I'm convinced of that.

"We were very much on the front foot (in the second half) and taking the game to Burnley.

"There were a lot of situations around their penalty area but unfortunately the last part when we shot wasn't there and when it was, we found the goalkeeper in excellent form."

Hodgson revealed he was left unsatisfied with the result and failure to finish off clear-cut opportunities.

“All defeats are frustrating, especially with the way we went about our game in the second-half which was very much on the front foot, taking game to Burnley,” he continued.

“We created lots of situations in and around their penalty area, but unfortunately, the last pass or shot wasn’t there, and when it was, we found the goalkeeper in excellent form.”

Zaha, 28, will also miss the team’s fixture against on Friday at the Selhurst Park as he remains in isolation.