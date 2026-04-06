Cruijff's target Míchel responds to rumours about Ajax: 'I'm very much in love with...'

Míchel has responded to rumours that Ajax are keen to bring him to Amsterdam. The Girona manager was asked about the interest from Amsterdam at the press conference ahead of the LaLiga clash with Villarreal.

On Monday evening, the Spanish manager will face Villarreal. At the press conference, he was asked about Ajax’s interest, which MARCA reported on Thursday.

However, Míchel is also being courted by his opponents on Monday evening, Villarreal. As a result, it will certainly not be an easy task for Jordi Cruijff to convince his target.

Furthermore, the Spaniard himself does not see a move away from Girona as necessary at all, as his words suggest. “I am a very sentimental person. I have a huge passion for football, but I need an environment where I am happy, and I am happy here. I am in love with Girona. I always have been,” he said in the press room.

However, Míchel’s contract with Girona is due to expire, meaning he is free to negotiate with other clubs.