'Cristiano Ronaldo was my idol' - Jovic delighted to be at boyhood idols Madrid

The former Frankfurt striker is fulfilling a boyhood dream in lining up at the Bernabeu, with Cristiano a particular favourite of his as a child

Luka Jovic used to sleep in a shirt and says Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol.

Jovic has signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos, who paid Eintracht Frankfurt a reported €60 million ($68m, £53m) .

The striker becomes part of Madrid's rebuild in Zinedine Zidane's second spell at the club.

Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes are also arriving after Madrid's disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

But Jovic revealed it was Ronaldo, who left Madrid for last year, who was his idol.

"Ronaldo, definitely, as a kid," Jovic said when asked who his favourite Madrid player was.

"Right now I don't pick one player out, as we're all team-mates now.

"I know last season was not the best season at Real Madrid, but hopefully next year will be better.

"The price does not bring more pressure, I've not really thought about that. I am just focusing on what I have to do on the pitch.

"I've not had a chance to talk to any Madrid players yet. I'd like to talk to Luka Modric and hopefully I will do that in the next few days."

The moment Luka Jović stepped out on to the Bernabéu pitch for the first time as a @RealMadrid player!#WelcomeJovic | #RMTV pic.twitter.com/JcQ9SBaLy3 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 12, 2019

Jovic confirmed a story told by club president Florentino Perez at his unveiling about him sleeping in a Madrid colours growing up.

"Yes it is true, the jersey was a gift from a family friend," he added. "I was a Madrid fan, like many kids."

Of fellow new signing Hazard, who will be unveiled on Thursday, Jovic added: "He is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world and it will be a pleasure to share a dressing room with him."

Jovic also believes he will have no problem in sharing a pitch alongside Madrid legend Karim Benzema.

"When he arrived [at Real Madrid], I was 11," Jovic told a news conference.

"He's one of the best in the world and I hope to learn a lot from him.

"I think we're compatible, but Zidane will be the one to decide.

"I have not spoken with Zidane and at Eintracht I played up front or with other strikers."