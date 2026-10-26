Cristiano Ronaldo pre-selected by Jorge Jesus for Portugal squad despite dramatic training camp walkout

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Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's preliminary squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures despite a high-profile falling out with head coach Jorge Jesus. The veteran forward's inclusion follows a controversial period in which he abandoned the national team camp during the previous international break.

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Shock inclusion for veteran captain

In a development that has surprised many following a month of intense speculation, Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's pre-selection list for the November international break. The Al-Nassr star finds himself back in the frame for the national team despite a dramatic exit from the squad in September, which had cast significant doubt over his future under the leadership of Jesus. The veteran forward is part of an extensive preliminary list alongside Al-Nassr teammates Joao Felix and Samu Costa.

The captain's return holds particular significance after his storming exit from the national team in September. Tensions boiled over after he was left as an unused substitute against Norway in Oslo, leading to a heated clash with Jesus before the forward walked out ahead of the Denmark fixture.

Disciplinary hurdles and regulatory framework

Portugal are scheduled to face Denmark in Braga before traveling to Cardiff to take on Wales in their final Nations League Group A4 matches. According to reports from O Jogo, the inclusion of the 41-year-old captain suggests a softening of tensions between the player and the technical staff, although the final squad announcement is not expected until Friday, November 6.

While the walkout caused a national stir, the legal path for Ronaldo's return has remained open. The FPF Disciplinary Council handed the player a 30-day suspension, but because the punishment began shortly after the incident, he has already served the majority of the time. The sanction is officially set to expire on October 30, meaning he will be fully eligible for selection by the time Jesus confirms his final roster for the November games.

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Chasing further international glory

Despite the recent friction, Ronaldo's status as a national icon remains unmatched. At 41 years of age, he holds the world record for international appearances with 234 caps and has scored a staggering 146 goals for his country.

His legacy includes leading Portugal to their first major trophy at Euro 2016, as well as lifting the Nations League trophy in 2019 and 2025. This historical weight makes any decision regarding his exclusion a matter of immense public and media interest.

Perfect record secures quarter-final spot

On the pitch, Portugal have been flawless, topping their group with a maximum 12 points to secure early qualification for the quarter-finals. Their spotless campaign features a 1-0 victory over Wales, a 4-2 win against Denmark, alongside back-to-back 2-1 triumphs over Norway in both the home and away fixtures.