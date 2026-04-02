Cristiano Ronaldo and his club have been accused of non-payment in a scathing report

Brazilian club Flamengo has expressed its dissatisfaction with UD Almería in an official statement published on the club’s channel. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a co-owner of the Spanish club since February and is also mentioned in the statement.

Flamengo has issued a strong statement directed at Almería. The Brazilian club is demanding payment of a debt dating back to August 2022, following the transfer of striker Lázaro Vinícius (24).

The message begins with a harsh rebuke of the club from southern Spain: “Almería owes Flamengo approximately €1.8 million over a period of 590 days.” The Al-Nassr striker is then also mentioned. “In February, Cristiano Ronaldo acquired 25% of the Spanish club.” With this, Flamengo is implying that he is jointly responsible for the Andalusian club’s actions.

The rest of the statement elaborates further on the allegations. “Almería has been in default for 590 days and has accumulated an estimated debt of over 1.8 million euros, thereby shamelessly disregarding agreements made and the rules of international football.”

Flamengo also states that FIFA has recognised the debt, but that Almería refuses to pay.

The club will therefore take further steps and refer the dispute to the CAS, the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The club is confident that the competent authority will respond appropriately to this behaviour.

For the 41-year-old Portuguese player, it has been a lifelong ambition to contribute to football off the pitch as well. Ronaldo explained in February why he chose to acquire shares in the Spanish club. “Almería is a Spanish club with a strong foundation and clear potential for growth,” said the star striker.