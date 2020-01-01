Covid-19: How will Oshoala and African stars end Spanish Primera Iberdrola season?

Africans are faced with mixed fortunes due to the coronavirus pandemic as their current league campaign could be decided in the coming days

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) and are trying all they can to save the 2019-20 season. The coronavirus lockdown was eased on Sunday following 164 new deaths from the pandemic - the lowest number in six weeks in the country.

remains the worst hit in Europe as the number of deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak stands at 25,613, while there have been 250,561 cases, as of Tuesday.

Mixed fortunes faced by African stars

While some seasons around Europe, including in and have been cancelled, La Liga remains upbeat on completing the current campaign.

The sporting world has found themselves thrust under the spotlight during a global health crisis with players in Spain also joining the fight in forgoing part of their sizeable salaries.

Goal understands players accepted a 30 percent pay cut across the clubs, with the Spanish government agreeing to off-set the remaining 70 percent from the month of May.

No fewer than 20 Africans ply their trade in the Spanish top-flight, including reigning African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who is the second league top scorer with 20 goals for .



Oshoala's Barcelona are currently leaders, with 59 points from 21 matches - nine clear of closest rivals and holders with nine games left to wrap up the season.



Seventh-placed Logrono boasts of Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai, 's Grace Asantewaa and Equatorial Guinea duo Dorine Chuigoue and Jade Boho in her ranks, while eightth-placed have striker Natasha Shirazi on their books.

Tenerife are ninth on the log with 's Rassia Feudjio and Cote d'Ivoire's Ange N'Guessan, while Osinachi Ohale defends the colours of 10th-placed Tacon.



's Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu lead the attack for 11th placed as Cameroon's Michaela Abam and Nigeria's Alice Ogebe represent 12th placed .



Madrid CFF sit in 13th position with 19 points just two above the drop zone - owns Cameroon's Aurelle Awona and Nigeria duo Chidinma Okeke and Rita Chikwelu.

In 14th place Huelva is Nigeria's Peace Efih, Gambia-Spanish born Fatuomata Kanteh and Ghana's Princella Adubea and Enerstina Abambila. While 15th placed relegation troubled has the services of Namibia's Zenatha Coleman.

Title chances and survival for African stars

For now, no decision has been reached despite several meetings over the possibility of allowing football to return since an abrupt break in March.

At this stage, it's clear what will happen if the season can't be finished as the Spanish Federation has proposed four plans to ensure the completion of the season, according to Spanish paper AZ Sports Newspaper.

The four proposals include Oshoala's Barcelona who have been crowned champions - the first Spanish title in five years and they will qualify for the next season alongside second-placed Atletico Madrid.

At the bottom of the log, Coleman's Valencia and will not be relegated to the second division from the Spanish top-flight. The four plans also favoured and Nigeria's Adule Charity to earn automatic promotion to the top-flight despite the number of teams to be promoted for the next season.

Meanwhile, the Association of Women's Football Clubs (ACFF) unanimously voted against an abridged league format or more than an 18-team campaign next season following their latest meeting on Tuesday.

Despite a recent understanding between RFEF and clubs to ensure the completion of the season to avoid huge financial losses worth 600,000 euros, meeting the government's safety guidelines remain a major challenge for the teams.

However, the clubs have been given until Friday to communicate their final resolutions to the Federation but have agreed in principle in the event of a force majeure that Barcelona is crowned champions. The top two teams would then earn Champions League slots, no relegations, and the promotion of two teams.

By Friday, Oshoala is likely to win her first league title in Europe as Barcelona could be crowned Spanish champions for the first time without losing a game - the fifth team to achieve such feat.

While African stars like Coleman's Valencia and the quartet of Efih, Kanteh, Adubea and Abambila with Sporting Huelva, will likely escape relegation.