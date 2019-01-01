Coutinho admits Barcelona spell 'didn't work out' as hoped after sealing Bayern loan

The Brazil international, who has moved to Germany with a view to a permanent switch, concedes his time at Camp Nou was something of a disappointment

Philippe Coutinho accepts his time at "didn't work out" the way he had hoped after he completed a loan move to on Monday.

Coutinho joined Barca from in January 2018 in a deal potentially worth a reported €160 million (£147m/$178m) and things began promisingly, as he scored eight goals in his first 18 games.

However, he struggled for consistency and failed to hold down a spot in the starting XI last season, playing only 22 matches from the beginning.

Coutinho became a scapegoat for fans and came in for increased criticism – as did coach Ernesto Valverde and team-mate Ivan Rakitic – after Barca's semi-final exit to Liverpool, despite them winning the first leg 3-0.

The international had been suggested as a potential makeweight in a deal to take Neymar from back to Camp Nou, but Bayern secured his loan signing with a €120m (£110m/$133m) purchase option.

Coutinho acknowledges things could have gone better in La Liga but insists he is excited to be joining the German champions.

"Concerning Barcelona, things didn't work out the way we wanted," Coutinho told reporters at his Bayern presentation.

"But that's the past. This is a new club, a big club, an important club. I hope I'll be here for a long time and win lots of titles."

Despite the difficulties Coutinho had at Barca, he is adamant it was not all a negative experience – though he had no doubts about leaving for Bayern.

"Within those years I did have great experiences," he said. "I learnt a lot, won a lot with that club and then we had the Copa America, which I won with Brazil and that was really important.

"Now I have a chance at a new club, a big club. I didn't have any doubts when Hasan [Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director] called me.

"He really wanted me to come here, so they flew to Barcelona, we met, they showed me the project and that's why I really want to thank them, because from the first second [it was clear] how they see me. That was important for me to see."

Coutinho could make his debut away to on Saturday.