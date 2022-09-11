Courtois in, but no Alisson - Real Madrid legend Casillas names his top five goalkeepers

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas considers Thibaut Courtois to be the world’s best goalkeeper, but has found no place for Alisson in his top five.

WHAT HAPPENED? A World Cup winner that spent 16 memorable years as a senior star at Santiago Bernabeu has picked out the finest shot-stoppers on the planet. Star turns at Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all get the nod, but there are a couple of notable omissions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casillas pieced together his top five for 433, with the former Spain international – who captained his country to global glory in 2010 – going with:

1. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

2. Ederson (Manchester City)

3. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

4. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

5. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Belgium international Courtois helped Real to La Liga and Champions League glory last season, Ederson claimed a Premier League crown at Manchester City and Neuer lifted another Bundesliga title with Bayern.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Edouard Mendy of Chelsea was named UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season in 2021, but is left off Casillas’ list, while Alisson has continued to catch the eye at Liverpool and remains Brazil’s go-to option between the sticks.

WHAT NEXT? The value of goalkeepers continues to be recognised by coaches around the world, with big money being invested on reliable options that can fill starting duties for some of the most ambitious clubs around.