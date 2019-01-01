Could 'magic man' Rogic join Rodgers at Leicester?

The Socceroos midfielder might be tempted to follow his manager out of Scotland

Brendan Rodgers has officially swapped Celtic for Leicester City and it's a move that could open the door for Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic.

The Australian has been with the Hoops since 2013 and despite attracting plenty of attention over the past few years has happily stayed put in - signing a five-year contract extension in May last year.

While clearly content at , Rodgers' decision to depart could sow some seeds of doubt in Rogic's mind with the two forming a strong relationship over the past few years.

In 2017, the former manager waxed lyrical about the Socceroo after he returned from injury.

"The magic man is back – what a player," Rodgers said.

"He's an amazing player. I think he can grow into one of the top midfield players in Europe."

Rodgers' praise didn't let up either with Rogic receiving more love late last year.

“He’s a big, big talent and is so cool and calm he could play in a tuxedo because he just moves so well," he said.

"Tom’s got great tools that can help us as a team and he’s that creative player you need at the level that can make the difference for us.

“You talk to other managers after games and they normally highlight Tom. He’s not frightened to be the big player."

The love between manager and player also clearly goes both ways with Rogic declaring Rodgers was key to his decision to sign a contract extension in 2018.

"Obviously in the last couple years we've been very successful and the manager has been a big part of that," Rogic said.

"I think I've certainly played my best football under this manager. Working under him is very intense, it's very challenging.

"Every day is a new opportunity to learn and become better as a person and as a player as well."

While that contract extension leaves Rogic formally tied to the Hoops, that won't prove any real barrier should Rodgers and the Foxes splash adequate cash at the club.

Transfermarkt lists the Australian's value as €2.75m (AU$5m) right now and though Leicester might need to pay double that, it's still a relatively small sum for a Premier League side.

Though Rodgers clearly rates Rogic, an important question is whether the Foxes actually need the Aussie midfielder next season.

The club's current number 10, James Maddison, has impressed in patches in his first Premier League campaign and joined the Foxes on a five-year deal in June 2018.

Leicester's big-money acquisition of central midfielder Adrien Silva, however, hasn't gone to plan though with the Portuguese player sent to on loan in January with the club set to sell him over the summer.

That looming deal would leave the door very much open for Rogic, should Rodgers ultimately decide to open it.

Right now Rogic's focus will undoubtedly be on getting himself fully fit for the end of the season but in a few months time, the Aussie could well have a big decision to make.