Cosafa confirms 2020 Women's Cup date, inaugurates Women's Champions League

This year's edition of the southern regional showpiece will still go ahead, while the maiden club competition will take place in 2021

The Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) has confirmed the 2020 Women's Cup will go ahead and also approved the launch of the regional Women's .

The decisions were announced on Monday following a Cosafa Executive Committee meeting to review its 2020 calendar in the wake of the global health crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The development means the annual regional women's showpiece, which had been staged back-to-back in , will take place for the third time in a row in the country from October 19-31 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Cosafa also planned to stage the U17 Women's Cup along with the senior tournament between October 15-25 in South Africa, but both events are subject to Covid-19 and travel restrictions.

However, Cosafa has cancelled this year's U20 tournament earlier scheduled for December, while announcing the creation of the Women’s Champions League, which is expected to kick off in 2021.

The Cosafa statement read: "The organisation is also exploring the potential of hosting its flagship men’s during the October Fifa International window, while the senior Cosafa Women’s Championship has also been pencilled in for October 19-31 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"Both are highly dependent on prevailing Covid-19 and travel conditions in South Africa at the time. There is also a plan to overlap the Cosafa Women’s Under-17 Championship (October 15-25) with the senior tournament in South Africa.

"The Under-20 Women’s Championship, which was scheduled for the Region 5 Games in Maseru in December, has been cancelled for this year after the Games were postponed to December 2021.

"Cosafa has also created a task team to devise plans for the Regional Women’s Champions League which the organisation hopes to stage for the first time next year, subject to funding being sourced to support this competition."

With the cancellation of the 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, Zambia, who are Africa's representative at next year's Olympic Games, will seize the chance to prepare for Tokyo 2021.

South Africa are defending champions of the regional tournament, having secured their sixth crown following a 1-0 final victory over Zambia in August last year.