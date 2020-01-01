Coronavirus: 'Take it very seriously' – Drogba's advice to fans

With the world on a standstill, the African legend thinks the spread of the virus is being taken lightly by everyone

legend Didier Drogba has urged fans to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously and adhere strictly to measures provided by the government.

With several economic and football activities ground to a halt, the virus continues to spread around the world.

Several African stars have enjoined fans to stay safe during this difficult period and Drogba took to social media to remind the public of their role in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

"I ask you to take the subject very seriously because we tend to be too light in the face of the situation,” Drogba said in his tweet.

“It is imperative to respect the measures announced by the government. We are the ones who spread the virus, we are all responsible and active players in the situation."

The two-time African Footballer of the Year also echoed the personal hygiene steps that have been recommended as preventive measures against the virus.

"Wash your hands regularly, go out only if necessary, wear a mask and keep at least a meter away [from] each other," he added.