Coronavirus: Serie A officials intend to finish 2019-20 campaign

Following reports that seven clubs are against the resumption of the season, Lega Serie A released a statement outlining their plans

officials remain committed to seeing out the season, even if it is behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league was suspended indefinitely in March due to COVID-19 and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has already stated that the 2019-20 campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora is hoping to confirm a May 4 date for the return to Serie A training as soon as possible, with the current restrictions on movement and outdoor activities set to end on May 3.

There have been reports that seven clubs, including and , are against the resumption of the campaign but Lega Serie A released a statement on Monday.

"The Lega Serie A Council that met today unanimously confirmed its intention to complete the 2019-2020 season, if the government allows it to take place in full compliance with the rules for the protection of health and safety," a statement from Italy's top flight read.

"The resumption of sporting activity, in the so-called Phase 2, will take place in accordance with the regulations laid out by FIFA and UEFA, with the decisions of the FIGC as well as in compliance with the medical protocols for the protection of footballers and all professionals."

While a May 4 return to training has been mentioned, Spadafora said a resumption of football was not necessarily on the cards.

"Right now, I can't confirm neither the resumption of training on May 4 or the season," he told Tg2 Post . "Sport isn't just football or Serie A. Serie A's an economic industry, but we're also focusing on the football side.

"On Wednesday I'll meet the FIGC, who will present its training protocol. We'll evaluate it together.

"We have to understand if football's ready to restart training. I'll evaluate it very carefully, but it mustn't give the illusion that resuming training means resuming the campaign."

President of the Italian referees' association (AIA) Marcello Nicchi says officials will return to work in their home cities, and will not travel for games across Italy until it is safe to do so.

Nicchi told Gazzetta Dello Sport : “Caution is needed, the pandemic will dictate the times. We could send direct those who live near the cities where they play."

Defending champions were a point clear of through 26 games when the league was postponed last month.