Coronavirus: Mushekwi to return to China but Ndlovu remains in South Africa

The ex-Zimbabwe international has been in Harare waiting for the Covid-19 outbreak to subside in China

Former forward Nyasha Mushekwi says he is going back to to resume training with club Zhejiang Greentown, but his South African teammate Dino Ndlovu says he will not return anytime soon.

The Zimbabwean was due to fly out of Harare on Saturday after spending almost two months in his native country after following the coronavirus outbreak in .

The Chinese Super League was due to start on February 22 but was indefinitely suspended, with most non-Chinese players returning to their respective home countries.

With China having managed to control the spread of the coronavirus, most Super League teams have resumed training at home while some are returning from overseas where they had set up pre-season training camps.

“I’m leaving for China tomorrow [Saturday] afternoon,” said Mushekwi as per The Herald.

“I think the league will start soon. The Chinese guys [his teammates] went back a while ago. I was concerned but now this thing [coronavirus] is everywhere and they have it under control in China.”

Zhejiang Greentown from China has already resumed training but with only Chinese players reporting for duty so far.

Mushekwi’s decision to travel back to China comes in contrast to his teammate Ndlovu who earlier this week said he will not go back anytime soon.

Ndlovu is currently in and said the club is pressurising him to report for training.

He has threatened to approach Fifa regarding the matter.

"The club is putting pressure on me to return, it is selfish of them to do that" - @dino08bravo @robertmarawa #MSW #ReactionMonday — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) March 16, 2020

"I am currently consulting with my lawyers and manager, we will also write to FIFA in regard to this matter" - @dino08bravo @robertmarawa #MSW #ReactionMonday — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) March 16, 2020

"I am not going to put my life at risk just because I have a contract to honor", they put money before health" - @dino08bravo @robertmarawa #MSW #ReactionMonday — Marawa Sport Worldwide (@MarawaSportShow) March 16, 2020

Returning to China has also seen DR Congo international Cedric Bakambu expressing fear of contracting the virus after he spent some time in .