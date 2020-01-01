Coronavirus: Mikel distributes 1800 crates of eggs to vulnerable households in Nigeria

The former Chelsea and Trabzonspor midfielder is playing a role in helping the poorest households in Nigeria survive the effects of the coronavirus

In helping people survive the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former captain John Obi Mikel has distributed 1800 crates of eggs to vulnerable households in Nigeria.

Mikel revealed that the distribution was carried out by his team, who left crates of eggs at the doorsteps of people's houses.

The ex-Super Eagle is the latest star to help people in Africa after Danny Welbeck donated relief packages worth over £10,000 to a community in Ghana and Wilfried Zaha offered food items, soap and clothes worth over £60,000 to people in Ivory Coast.

More teams

"Helping people to survive in these difficult times my team today distributed 1800 cases of fresh eggs to some of the poorest areas in Nigeria close to the farm. Let’s all try and help one another in this global crisis in anyway possible," Mikel wrote on Instagram.

Nigeria has confirmed 442 cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday with 13 deaths recorded and 152 recoveries made.

Mikel is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in March over a dispute in the club's handling of the pandemic.

After playing 88 games and scoring six goals, the former star called time on his international career last July after guiding the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 in .